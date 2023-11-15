For this 2023, the private sector and the Federal Government agreed place an identifier on all the stores that did register in the 13th edition of El Buen Fin, to be held from November 17 to 20.

For this occasion, all registered stores will have a QR code on the doorspointing out that they are part of this sales initiative.

Who will be able to participate in the SAT draw?

At the EL UNIVERSAL analysis table, the vice president of electronic commerce of the MX Internet Association (AIMX), César Pallaresindicated that “when businesses register, they are given a personalized QR code, so that when taking a photo it directs us to the www.elbuenfin.org page.”

With this means “we will be able to validate that that business is enrolled in the program and that it met the requirements and gives you peace of mind that the purchases you make will participate in the SAT draw“.

Formally registered businesses and consumers who participate in businesses registered in the El Buen Fin initiative They will have the opportunity to participate in the big draw of 500 million pesos that the SAT will carry out this December 8. The coordinator of El Buen Fin on behalf of the Confederation of Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco), Omar Kuri Cejacommented that for this edition a participation of more than 100 thousand businesses, a figure higher than the 90 thousand that were registered last year. He expressed that all businesses that wish to participate in the shopping event will have to register on the website www.elbuenfin.org or through the 257 chambers of commerce affiliated with Concanaco. To register, you must be a formal company, have a valid RFC and be up to date with the payment of your contributions, and he noted that those interested in being part of this initiative can still register.

He indicated that this is a program aimed at the formal commercial sector where “the offers are increasingly greater, and not only in the commercial sector that participates, also in the services and tourism sectors, there is a great economic benefit in tourist activity.” , because they launch their promotions with their clients, so that they buy their vacations in advance.”

When will the SAT draw take place?

Formally registered businesses and consumers who buy from companies that are part of El Buen Fin will have the opportunity to participate in the raffle for 500 million pesos that will take place on December 8.

For businesses, a prize will be drawn grand prize of 260 thousand pesos and little more than 4,900 prizes of 20 thousand pesoswhich is equivalent to an amount of 100 million pesos.

Between the consumers who pay using a debit or credit card, the SAT will draw one grand prize of 250 thousand pesos y more than 321 thousand prizes ranging from 500 pesos to 21 thousand pesoswith an accumulated bag of 400 million pesos.

