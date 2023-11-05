We are a few weeks away from the start of the annual edition of The good end. The most important commercial event in the country will take place from November 17 to 20 in order to promote national trade within a framework of consumer protection. However, this intention does not prevent buyers’ rights from being violated. Therefore, it is valuable to know the reporting procedure for a lack or nonconformity that occurs in a purchase.

To file a complaint with the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) You must gather the following information:

Document the offer: Take a photo of the offer and product or take a screenshot with all the information of the item in question.

File your complaint in person at Consumer Defense Offices from Profeco. Provide the personal information requested and your testimony. As well as proof of purchase, invoices or receipt. Indicate name of establishment and address of purchase. Wait for the response deadline. Once your complaint has been addressed, and if it is positive, you may be reimbursed or compensated if the product or service you purchased cannot be returned.

You can also read: Buen Fin 2023: The most common store mistakes and how to take advantage of them

In the case of Jalisco, the Profeco Consumer Defense Offices They’re in:

Morelos No. 1830, American Colony in Guadalajara. Pipeline # 3123, Colonia Álamo Industrial in San Pedro Tlaquepaque.

The hours of attention for these complaints are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and they also provide virtual advice through Profeco’s electronic chat.

Let us remember that, in the case of items placed at ridiculous prices due to an error of Providers, these They are obliged, by Article 7 of the Federal Consumer Protection Law, to deliver the product or service to you with the published amount.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions