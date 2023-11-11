The Good End 2023 It is the most important season of promotions and sales in national commerce of the year. For this edition it will last 4 days from November 17 to 20. Some of the best-selling products in past celebrations are all the variations and accessories of the computer, so here we tell you what features to consider in order to take advantage of the discounts.

The first thing you have to be clear about to choose correctly is Identify the use that will be given to the equipment. The minimum features to use a computer as a study tool for school are different from those required to use it to enjoy the latest video games.

If you want to purchase a laptop, it will be important to check the size and weight of the equipment. If what you want to prefer is portability, you will have to look for lower weights which, normally, imply lower processing performance. In this regard, you will have to check the amount of RAM and storage, as well as a good graphics card for design or gaming processes.

A trait that is usually ignored in the election is that of battery duration. Depending on the use, It is normal for laptops to last 2 to 6 hours continuously. It is also important to review the materials with which it was built. The preferential thing will be to purchase a product made with a metal alloy such as aluminum, a resistant and lightweight material that does not compromise the mobility of the device.

You should also check the resolution of the screen or monitor, the minimum standard for a screen of a good laptop is a resolution Full HD (1080p). To this requirement we must add connectivity according to the buyer’s wishes; we talk about USB, HDMI and SD card reader ports and connections. Most computers on the market already have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, but it doesn’t hurt to check that you have both.

LThe leading brands in this type of products are: HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer and Apple.

