The good end It is one of the most important events in Mexico. During these four days, various stores offer unique promotions that allow Mexicans to access unique and useful things, such as furniture, appliances, electronics, among other items for everyday life.

This 2023, El Buen Fin will take place from November 17 to 20so the countdown has officially begun and that is why it is necessary to talk about consumer habits, and of course, Tips to avoid falling into fraud.

During El Buen Fin, not only physical stores participate, but also electronic businesses, and although security for making online transactions has increased, no one is exempt from falling into fraud. For this reason, today we explain how to avoid falling into scams if you buy online.

Tips to avoid falling into fraud during El Buen Fin

When making your online purchase, there are at least four basic recommendations that will help you avoid falling into possible scams, take note:

When making any purchase on the Internet, you must make sure that the page you access is secure. Do not install applications from uncertified stores. Update your phone’s operating system, your web browser and the official store application. Avoid using public computers and networks to make online purchases.

Besides, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) issued a series of recommendations for people who want to buy online:

Before making any purchase, it is important Make sure that information such as address, telephone number or any means of communication of the stores where you will make your purchase are correct., in case there is any disagreement. It is also important read the privacy policies carefully when making any movement. When finishing any purchase it is recommended log out and save the transaction receipts.

Remember that if they do not deliver what was promised, you can file a complaint with Profeco. So, now that you know the basic recommendations, you can be a more responsible consumer.

