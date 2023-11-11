The Good End Draw that he Tax Administration Service (SAT) carried out every year is an incentive for buyers to take advantage of the offers and discounts offered in the third week of November. The most important shopping season of the year will happen from November 17 to 20. The draw will take place on December 8, 2023However, from the 4th you will be able to verify which purchase operations they are participating in.

All people who make purchases in this period of time with debit or credit cards issued exclusively in Mexico will participate in the draw. The minimum amount to obtain a ticket will be $250 pesos, but the higher the expense, the better the chances of winning. It must be said that only purchases made in establishments registered on the official portal of The good end.

The 321,261 prizes will be distributed as follows:

Order of training Amount Condition of participation Prize to be awarded 1 1 Payment starting at $250.00 pesos and without consumption limit.

$250,000.00

1 to 60 60 Payment starting at $15,000 pesos and without consumption limit. $20,000.00 1 to 200 200 Payment of between $10,000 and $15,000 pesos. $15,000.00 1 to 900 900 Payment of between $9,000 and $10,000 pesos. $10,000.00 1 to 1,000 1,000 Payment of between $7,500 and $9,000 pesos. $9,000.00 1 to 3,000 3,000 Payment of between $7,500 and $9,000 pesos. $7,500.00 1 to 6,000 6,000

Payment of between $2,500 and $5,000 pesos.

$5,000.00

1 al 60,000

60,000

Payment of between $1,000 and $2,500 pesos.

$2,500.00 1 to 100,000 100,000 Payment of between $500 and $1,000 pesos. $1,000.00 1 to 150,100 150,100 Payment of between $250 and $500 pesos. $500.00

The draw will take place on December 8, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Purchase operations and The winning candidates will be published on the “El Buen Fin” 2023 Draw minisite on December 11, 2023. You can review the list of winners on the draw’s website within the SAT portal.

