Nothing more than the 4-day journey of the Good End Initially, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco), has enabled its well-known site “Who’s who in prices for El Buen Fin” so that all those consumers who still do not know what is most convenient to buy and where.

On this site you can review the prices of approximately 489 products ranging from kitchen, appliances, white goods, audio, to televisions, sound equipment, cell phones and computers. In the words of Profeco, detailed information is shown on “prices per establishment and a graph of the behavior of prices collected over the last few weeks.”

Where to buy the cheapest Samsung cell phones in Buen Fin according to Profeco?

It should be noted that the information is displayed according to the city you are in or where you want to buy the product, for example, if you live in GuadalajaraJalisco, you can purchase a Samsung cell phone at a good price at the following establishments:

Samsung Galaxy A04 (Android 12 / 32 GB internal memory): You can find it in the Walmart Revolución store at a minimum price of 2,197 pesos.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (Android 13 with a capacity of 128 GB): Available at a minimum price of 4,999 pesos in the Coppel store, Arboledas branch.

Samsung Galaxy A24 (Android 13 with 128 GB memory capacity): On sale with a minimum price of 4,497 pesos in the Walmart Revolución store.

How to search on the site Who’s who in prices for El Buen Fin?

If you want to know where you will find the products of your interest and compare prices using this Profeco tool, you just have to follow the simple steps that we share below:

Go to elbuenfin.profeco.gob.mx, a section will appear asking you where you want to make your purchases.

In the previous section you must select your city and mayor’s office. Once you select, the categories will appear below, select the one of your interest. Subsequently, you will select your product and click search.

Finally, the products and costs will appear, to know which establishment to buy it from, just select the name of what you want to buy and that’s it.

