Finding Nintendo Switch video games with an attractive discount is rare, so when this happens the alarms go off as it is the perfect opportunity to expand the collection of titles on the hybrid console. Previously, we shared a list with the Switch gems that are discounted, but this time the offer has been improved and we tell you how you can get some of these great games at crazy prices.

What are the Switch games discounted in Amazon Mexico’s Buen Fin 2023?

Amazon Mexico had already given the surprise with an attractive list of Switch titles that already include a discount. However, in the context of the cheapest weekend of the year, the store has upped the ante and now you have the opportunity to apply an additional discount so that these titles are even cheaper.

To apply for this promotion, you must select cash payment at a branch of OXXO using the code BFLANA23. The system will then apply an additional discount of $150 MXN. Below we share the titles that are on offer, which you can check in real time at this link, and how much they would cost you if you apply the promotion with payment at OXXO:

Great Switch games can be yours cheaper with this Super Mario RPG promotion ― $1189.15 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $1039.15 MXN

Metroid Prime Remastered ― $669 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $519 MXN

Red Dead Redemption ― $829 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $679 MXN

Animal Crossing: New Horizons ― $799 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $649 MXN

WarioWare: Move It! ― $879.20 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $729.20 MXNPikmin 1 + 2 ― $849 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $699 MXNPokémon Legends: Arceus ― $817.38 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $667.38 MXN

Mario Party Superstars ― $828 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $678 MXN

Detective Pikachu Returns ― $759 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $609 MXN

Fashion Dreamer ― $889 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $739 MXN

Fae Farm ― $999 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $849 MXN

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD ― $849 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $699 MXN

Everybody 1-2-Switch! ― $428.99 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $278.99 MXN

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp ― $999 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $849 MXN

Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition ― $819 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $669 MXN

Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition ― $669 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $519 MXN

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 ― $718.99 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $568.99 MXN

Kirby Star Allies ― $989 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $839 MXN

