El Buen Fin 2023 is in its second day and the offers continue to be updated. Every gamer knows that it is a good time to get titles that for one reason or another have not been able to be purchased previously and this time we have an attractive promotion that includes some of the best titles that have come out in history. The best thing is that not only are they cheap, but their price can be improved even more.

Amazon Mexico has more video games on offer with great discounts

Amazon Mexico launched a new selection of video games on offer made up of some all-time classics. If at any time you have had the desire to try the work of Fumito Ueda It’s time then Shadow of the Colossus y The Last Guardian They will be very cheap. You can also get the cult title The black and the considered best RPG in history for new generations, Persona 5.

They are mostly video games in PS4 and PS5 versions, but there are also some Switch installments and a couple of accessories that might interest you. Check out everything that is available at this link.

Some contemporary classics await you at a great price on Amazon Mexico

How to take advantage of the promotion and lower the price of these video games further?

In this case, the following video games already have a discount, but we give you a tip, because if you select cash as a payment method in any OXXO branch using the code BFLANA23 An additional discount of $150 MXN will be applied.

Kitaria Fables (Switch) ― $ $246.58 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $96.58 MXN

Sonic Colors Ultimate ― $296.64 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $146.64 MXN

Shadow of the Colossus ― $405.21 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $255.21 MXN

Tokyo 2020. Olympic Games (Switch) ― $290.35 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $140.35 MXN

Catherine Full Body (Switch) ― $423.57 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $273.57 MXNPersona 5 Royal ― $448.93 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $298.93 MXNPersona 5 Strikers ― $496.29 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $346.29 MXN

Shining Resonance Refrain – Draconic Day-one Limited Edition ― $480.81 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $330.81 MXN

PDP REMATCH control Pro para Switch ― $367.79 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $217.79 MXN

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered ― $308.41 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $158.41 MXNPersona 5 Strikers ― $458.39 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $308.39 MXN

Bloodstained ― $334.67 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $184.67 MXNPerson 5 ― $212.06 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $62.06 MXN

Lost Judgment ― $433.56 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $283.56 MXN

Yakuza Remastered Collection ― $469.81 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $319.81 MXNLA Noire ― $329.28 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $179.28 MXN

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life ― $245.25 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $95.25 MXN

The Last Guardian ― $406.80 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $256.80 MXN

Yakuza: Like a Dragon ― $403.46 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $253.46 MXN

DMC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition ― $400.22 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $250.22 MXN

Super Bomberman R (Switch) ― $464.60 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $314.60 MXN

Vikings – Wolves Of Midgard ― $409.64 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $259.64 MXNPowerA Protective Case with Kevlar for Nintendo Switch ― $466.65 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $316.65 MXN Yakuza 0 ― $400.03 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $250.03 MXNAnimal Crossing Festival with Amiibo (Wii U) ― $424.15 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $274.15 MXN

God of War ― $424.15 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $274.15 MXN

Control Alámbrico Fight Pad Pro (Switch) ― $1,009.39 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $859.39 MXN

Skyrim Legendary Edition (PS3) ― $399.96 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $249.96 MXN

Doom 3 Bfg Edition ― $305.15 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $155.15 MXNTouch LED Wrist Watch for Pokémon Go ― $706.15 MXN ― Promo OXXO: $556.1 MXN

