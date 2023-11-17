Thinking about batteries, internal or interchangeable, is common in current generations of consoles. In the case of Xboxthe brand of Microsoft It continues to rely on batteries, but not on internal and rechargeable batteries, but there is always an option to find a middle ground. That is why Buen Fin 2023 brings a promotion that will undoubtedly save you on batteries for your controls. Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S.

Say goodbye to batteries for your Xbox controllers with these charging stations at a very good price

El Buen Fin 2023 has already begun on Amazon Mexico and one of the first offers is for charging bases for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S controls from the PowerA brand. To begin with, the individual base has a great discount, 67%, so its price at this moment is $280 MXN. It is a simple, small base that includes a 1100 mAh rechargeable battery. Likewise, its design is based on an LED indicator on its base, giving an elegant touch, which only requires that you place the control in the appropriate position, press and that’s it. The amber light indicates the download process, the white light indicates that it has finished and your controller is ready for more action.

Individual charging station for PowerA brand Xbox controller

Now, it’s difficult to think about going through life as a gamer with just one controller, so you probably have one more or more. If this is the case, you are also covered by this offer because the PowerA brand double charging station for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S controllers is also discounted.

Are you interested in: Buen Fin 2023: what are the banking promotions on Amazon Mexico to save more?

In this case, it is a saving of 47% compared to its original price, so at this moment it will cost you $447.47 MXN. The concept is the same, the difference is that you can recharge 2 controllers at the same time.

We remind you that the package includes the charging base, its cable to connect it to your home’s electrical network, and its respective sets of rechargeable batteries, as well as covers that replace the original ones and facilitate the charging process.

Dual charging station for PowerA brand Xbox controller

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

Remember that in this link you will find all the offers we have for you.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: The best video games of the first half of 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News