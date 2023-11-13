We are just a few days away from commercial activity beginning The Good End 2023. In this edition, to be held from November 17 to 20multiple brands will offer discounts and payment facilities on several of their products and services.

However, It is speculated that the discounts may not be so aggressive. On the contrary, it seems that the majority of establishments will focus on offering payment facilities.

That is why you will have to be attentive to the places where it is most likely to find great discounts. Due to the nature of the market, It will be more feasible to find irresistible offers in recognized establishments both nationally and internationally.

The most interesting offers should be found through web portals, since online sales usually involve a lower cost than physical sales, which allows sellers to extend the margin to be sacrificed.

Although payment facilities are services appreciated by buyers, it must be said that these are not discounts that directly impact the pockets of citizens. Therefore, participants must organize their payment methodologies to avoid future debt.

In The Good End 2023 The aim is to break the downward trend in the amount collected. For it, The final figure registered must be more than $134.4 billion pesos.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

The Good End Credit Cards

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions