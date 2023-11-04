The good end It is a commercial event of a government initiative that seeks to promote consumption with the aim of reactivating the economy and promoting commerce. During this season, merchants offer bigger promotions and discountsas well as different payment facilities for its wide variety of products and services.

The so-called “cheapest weekend of the year” takes place on the third weekend of each November, so on this occasion it will take place from 00:00 hours on Friday, November 17 and until 24:00 hours on Monday, November 20.

Among the recognized brands and companies that will participate in the Buen Fin are the following:

Liverpool. Iron Palace. Sanborns. Sears. Coppel. Aurrera Winery. Walmart Express. Sam’s Club.

However, the official list of registered merchants for this year is already available on the event’s official portal.

In order to enjoy this commercial event, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) issued the following recommendations:

Review prices to identify discounts. Prepare a budget. Create two shopping lists: one with the things you need and another with the items you want to have. Compare prices to choose the most convenient amounts. Consult terms and conditions of product guarantees. Save all proof of purchase.

These recommendations can well be applied to the famous shopping seasons in the United States: the Black Fridayannual event that will be in force from Monday, November 20 to Friday, the 24th, and the Cyber Monday, event specialized in electronic and technological devices that will occur on Monday, November 27.

