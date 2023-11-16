Telcel joins the offers of this Buen Fin 2023, announcing discounts on cell phones from various brands of all ranges. Take advantage of this opportunity to take home a new smartphone at a discounted price thanks to Telcel.

What equipment does Telcel offer?

The telecommunications company has an extensive catalog with Friend Kit to offer in this Good endamong which stand:

He iPhone 15 pro 5G con 128 GB for only $23,999 cash or 13 easy payments of $1,846.

iPhone 15 plus 5G con 128 GB at the price of $21,999 from counting the 13 payments of $1,692.

iPhone 13 con 128 GB a $14,999or credit with 13 payments of $1,115.

iPhone 11 con 64GB at the price of $8,999 in cash or with 13 payments of $692.

iPhone 15 plus con 256GB at spot price $23,999or for 13 paid $1,846 on credit.

iPhone 15 5G con 128GB in $19,499, also available for $1,499 in 13 affordable payments.

iPhone 15 5G con 256GB from $21,499 a single payment, or 13 payments of $1,653.

iPhone 15 Promax 5G con 256 GB on sale from $28,999 cash, or $2,230 on credit in 13 payments.

iPhone 15 5G pro 512GB at the cash price of $30,499or credit in 13 payments of $2,346.

All offers include free shipping.

To discover more offers you can visit the Telcel online storeand you can also approach an official sales advisor.

