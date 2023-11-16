We are just a few days away from arriving The good endso it is time to carefully review what benefits you will have with your banco. Remember that this day is about acquiring goods that will help you in your daily life for a good price, but also about obtaining economic benefits for it, an example of this is the SAT draw.

From November 17 to 20, 2023, consumers will find a wide catalog of offers where the majority use their credit cards to purchase electronics and travel products. For this reason, banks launch different offers so that users have more benefits, check which ones:

BBVA:

This bank offers the opportunity to buy in a single payment and pay until March 2024 in 3 months without interest.

It also offers double BBVA points, but applies to purchases of 5,000 pesos or more with a physical credit card.

Citibanamex

This bank will give a 10% bonus on the value of your purchases or 15% if you receive your payroll at this bank.

Banorte

Banorte cardholders can make purchases with a physical or digital credit card and obtain a 20% bonus, plus an additional 30% when having or changing the payroll to this institution.

Additionally, you can get a 15% bonus on purchasing from MSI with a minimum of 6,500 pesos.

Santander

If you have a Santander credit card you will receive a cashback bonus on purchases in a single payment, plus an additional 5% if you buy with a digital card.

