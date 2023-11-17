Buen Fin 2023 has already begun and you are surely very excited to be able to take advantage of all the succulent offers that are already flooding Amazon Mexico. That said, it’s also very likely that you’ll feel like saving a little more. If so, we have fantastic news for you.

It seems that Amazon Mexico started the Good End of 2023 in a very positive mood. We say this since the online store decided give you $150 MXN for your next purchase. Of course, you should never go without a huarache, so there are certain conditions that you must meet in order to take advantage of this little money that does not hurt anyone.

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon Mexico affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this publication. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

How to get $150 MXN as a gift on Amazon Mexico?

In order to get $150 MXN free on your next Amazon Mexico purchase, you just have to follow the following steps:

Add at least $500 MXN of products sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico to your cart Select Cash as your Payment Method Use the code BFLANA23 before completing the purchase Complete the purchase and pay for your product at one of the participating stores Done! You will receive $150 MXN discount

Consult the Terms and Conditions of the promotion.

Take advantage of the offer to get $150 MXN on Amazon Mexico

How to pay cash on Amazon Mexico?

Now, how on earth can you pay cash on Amazon Mexico? It is very simple. First select the products you want to buy and once you have it, go to the payment page. Under Payment Method, select Pay in cash in store and select continue. If this option does not appear, you surely already have a card registered, so press the button that says Other.

Once you complete the purchase process, a barcode will be generated with which you can register your payment. Then you will only have to go to one of the stores with an Amazon Mexico agreement, present the barcode and pay.

Below, we leave you the list of stores where you can pay in cash on Amazon Mexico:

Oxxo Farmacias del Ahorro 7 Eleven Extra Waldo’s Circle K Kiosk

Once you make your payment and register, Amazon Mexico will send you your order and you will only have to wait to receive it at home.

What did you think of this promotion? Are you excited to get this discount for your purchase on Amazon Mexico? Tell us in the comments.

Buen Fin 2023 will take place from November 17 to 20. You can learn more about this season of offers by clicking here.

