Faced with an economic panorama that boasts a significant improvement in recent months and a increase in consumption, El Buen Fin 2023 will have a very good dynamic in electronic commerce, estimates Mercado Libre’s Marketplace director, Alejandro Caballero. The main sellers are preparing offers and payment method alternatives for those who wish to buy from their cell phone or computer in the campaign that is about to take place on November 17 to 20.

Gentleman comments that the platform expects sales to increase by 70%, trend that has been maintained in previous years during the event. He highlighted the optimal functioning of electronic commerce that prevails in Mexico, where increases of 14% have been maintained, while the company registers a double increase due to a great adaptation of Mexican consumers, who have adopted digital platforms to make their purchases.

Commerce in the face of digital trends

About that, He highlighted that current consumer trends are based on the search for products based on videos and anecdotes from other users.which motivates the client to make the purchase with greater knowledge of your merchandise.

“As a result of the pandemic, consumers are much more immersed in social commerce. They spend a lot of time on different platforms looking for different products in multiple media. The user is increasingly more responsive, wants to make purchases faster, and wants to enjoy the immediacy of the products.“he commented.

In addition to recognized brands that offer discounts and offers on The good endthe manager added that SMEs have the opportunity to expand your sales, since there is an increasing number of these economic units that have decided on electronic commerce as a means to increase their businesses. “El Buen Fin is one of the strong sales seasons of the year, so we wait for these moments to really put offers to consumers with our distributors. 50% of the sellers we have are SMEs“he added.

The Mercado Libre manager commented that More than 50 million products will be offeredbeing the most demanded categories accessories, fashion, beauty, personal care, technology, home and decoration.

According to the consultant Nielsen IQ, 32% of buyers will take advantage of this Buen Fin to do their Christmas shopping, the main attraction of which is being able to enjoy the seasonal offers. The Mexican buyer plans his spending during this type of season, since the 53% research and compare prices before purchasing a product, while the 29% stays up to date with promotions on social networks, the 28% Make a list of what you are looking to buy and the 23% The remainder performs an analysis of product evaluations, according to information from Nielsen IQ.

