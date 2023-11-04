The Good End 2023 It will start next Friday, November 17th and until Monday, November 20th, and according to participating businesses, The seven cheapest days of the year are offered.

The temptations that El Buen Fin offers to consumers are great, but It is important to stay calm and consult with your pocketbook what is really needed.

For this reason, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) makes a series of recommendations to take into account and here we present them to you:

Before you buy something, Analyze if it is really an offer.

Make a budget to define what you really need; A list of items that could be purchased also helps.

Consider debts that you already acquired and consider whether you can acquire a new one.

Take advantage of the offersbeyond the promotions of the interest-free months; Paying cash or with debit has its advantages. If your decision is to buy monthly, covers the debt during the estimated time.

Prioritize the purchase of durable goods that have a useful life that extends the term of the debt acquired, such as refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, etc.

Save payment receipts or tickets, as well as the guarantees of all purchases made.

OA

