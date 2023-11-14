There are only a few days left until the start of Good End 2023where hundreds of stores and companies will participate in this event that aims to encourage the domestic market, in addition to helping people benefit economically.

Participating stores are already preparing the final details for this Good end that will be carried out November 17 to 20you can find various discounts and offers in a wide variety of items such as cell phones, headphones, speakers, clothing, footwear, video games, among many other things.

Although this event is to benefit consumers, it is extremely important to be attentive to prices and verify if the prices of the items are actually lowering.

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Prophecy) He called on consumers to be attentive to these types of situations, and shared some tips to know if they are actually applying a discount or promotion on the product, since some stores resort to this type of deception.

Profeco also shares tips to avoid impulsive purchases and some other things.

Tips for this Good End 2023

Compare prices: Before buying the item you want, we recommend that you compare its price in another store, since they often have different prices.

Control purchases: Before buying something, it is important to analyze if you really need that product or item, as this can lead you to make an unnecessary expense.

Ensure you have a discount or promotion: One of the most important is to check if what you are going to buy has a discount. Something you can do is go to the stores days before to look at the prices and see if the price is lower than usual and don’t just apply interest-free months.

The payment method: If you have money available, it is advisable to make a single payment to avoid having debt later. If you buy something that has a high cost and a long life, you can buy it for months without interest.

Guarda tus tickets: Last but not least, save the tickets, in case you need to make a change, either to make a return or if the product is defective. Some stores will make changes in effect after Christmas, this to benefit shoppers during these holidays.

