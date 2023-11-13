The commentator, from the Sky Sport studios, expressed his opinion on deputy Giroud, also talking about the center forward sent on loan from Milan to Monza

Il MilanYesterday drew 2-2 against Lecce at Via del Mare, losing ground in the Scudetto fight. Also in the finale Giroud got himself sent off for disrespectful words towards the referee.

The Frenchman’s absence will be heavy in the next match against Fiorentina. Even more so given the very disappointing performance so far from Luka Jovic. From the Sky Sport studios, Marco Bucciantini expressed himself on this point.

The commentator’s words: “I see this Colombo and in Serie A he seems like a ready boy. Last year he also did well in Lecce. If I think about Jovic, who has never been in good condition until now, then I would have kept Colombo all my life“.

