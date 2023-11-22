The entertainment company Big Hit posted on social media that RM, Jimin, V y Jung Kook, members of BTS, began their process to enlist in the military.

This does not mean that they are about to enter military service. In the same statement they mentioned that the next steps taken by the gang will be informed. K-pop. However, the post suggests that the band probably won’t get back together for at least a couple of years.

How does mandatory military service work?

Until a few years ago, compulsory military service Corea from the south It was supposed to be performed by young men between 18 and 28 years old, but the band itself BTS requested a 2 year extension, Therefore, the deadline to present the service was in the 30s with the reform known as the BTS Law.

The absolute exemption will only be for serious health cases or through exceptional negotiations such as that of footballer Son Heung-min, who won the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, and pianist Seong-jin Cho.

The service lasts a minimum of 18 months and can be extended up to 3 years. On average, during the first 5 months, service providers receive basic training. For those who are not in good physical and/or psychological condition there is a substitute civil service or even professional services if they have already completed university studies.

Service providers receive a salary to cover their basic needs in which they can reintegrate into working life. The location where they will carry out their military service is drawn, so they can register at any time.

Why are you forced to join the military?

After the Korean Ideological War, the separation of the territory that we now know occurred. This means that both countries are still at war.

Once the service is completed, The participants will remain within the federation’s reserve for five yearsin case war breaks out.

What happens if the providers refuse?

in 2002 Steve Yoo He rejected military service upon obtaining dual nationality with States Joinedy The Ministry of Justice prohibited him from entering the country.

