Suara.com – The National Cyber ​​and Crypto Agency (BSSN) revealed a series of reasons why there are so many data leak incidents in Indonesia, both from private parties and government sites.

BSSN Deputy for Cyber ​​and Crypto Security, Government and Human Development, Sulistyo, explained that over the last three years, cyber threats have continued to lurk in Indonesia, of which around 42-62 percent were carried out by malware.

He explained that this vulnerability occurred because of a loophole in pirated software which is still widely used in private and government offices.

“After we investigated, there was still a lot of pirated software being used, even in government agencies. So when there was patching or updating for an operating system or software that was used, it couldn’t be done because it was pirated,” explained Sulistyo, quoted from a press release from the Ministry of Communication and Information ( Kominfo), Tuesday (7/11/2023).

He continued, digital security gaps also come from official software whose licenses have expired. If the license expires, it could result in a potential threat of data leakage.

“This happens a lot, the cause of data leaks, especially in government, is the expiration of licenses to be able to carry out the patching process on the software used. Not only in perimeter security, firewalls and also the software used works,” he explained.

Sulistyo added that data leaks also often occur because people are still not aware about data privacy. BSSN found that people often display their personal and family information on social media.

In fact, he continued, this information could be used as capital for unscrupulous individuals to profile potential victims and then carry out phishing. As a result, victims can experience material and non-material losses.

“Steps to complete the regulations must be expedited, so that challenges and threats regarding misuse of Indonesian citizens’ data can be minimized. At least once the regulations are in place, there will be a deterrent effect, don’t try to use Indonesian citizens’ data carelessly,” he stressed.