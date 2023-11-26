Suara.com – Bryan Domani is once again the topic of conversation among netizens because of his sweet actions towards the opposite sex. This time Mawar De Jongh’s lover shared his attention with Nadzira Shafa.

This moment was shared in a video that was re-uploaded by the @lambegosiip account recently. It appears that Bryan Domani and Nadzira Shafa are in one place to promote the film 172 Days.

In the video, Nadzira Shafa can be seen crying with emotion when the film, which tells the story of her love story with the late Ameer Azzikra, was promoted.

Moving quickly, the 23 year old actor immediately walked to the side and got some tissue for Nadzira.

Apart from his sensitivity in getting the tissue, the way Bryan gave the tissue to Nadzira was also a highlight. The actor secretly gave the tissue under his arm to Nadzira.

It is suspected that Megan Domani’s brother did not want to embarrass the woman by being caught crying.

Nadzira Shafa, who realized this, immediately took the tissue Bryan had given her and smiled. He also immediately used the tissue to wipe his tears.

Wife of the late Ameer Azzikra, Nadzira Shafa in the Kuningan area, Jakarta, Tuesday (17/10/2023). (Suara.com/ Adiyoga Priyambodo)

The attitude of the star of the film Galaxy then received a lot of praise from netizens. They were amazed to see the actor’s gentlemanly attitude, especially since this was the umpteenth time that Bryan’s gentle attitude was caught on camera.

“Duh, whose future husband is this, he’ll be lucky to be his wife in the future,” commented the account @ruh***.

“Yesterday, whose legs were covered with a cloth, the girl was wearing a skirt. Now sweetie is taking a tissue,” said the account @ani***.

“Handsome, his prayers are on time, sensitive, that’s it,” said the account @vhi***.

“The parents succeeded in educating their child to be a sensitive person,” added the account @nyt***.

As is known, the film 172 Days is the love story of Ameer Az-Zikra and Nadzira Shafa. This film is based on the book with the same title.

In this film, Bryan Domani plays the character Ameer Az-Zikra.