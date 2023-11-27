loading…

Residents try to save victims of an Israeli air strike at the Shabura refugee camp in Rafah, Gaza on November 17, 2023. Photo/Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – Gaza’s state media office said on Sunday (26/11/2023) that the Israeli army had dropped 40,000 tons of explosives on the Gaza Strip since October 7, with the aim of making the territory uninhabitable.

Anadolu Agency reported that the head of the Gaza media office, Salama Maarouf, issued a statement on Telegram on the third day of the temporary humanitarian pause between Israel and Hamas, which came into effect on Friday morning.

“The Israeli occupation forces have dropped 40,000 tons of explosives on the Gaza Strip (since October 7), and the atrocities of the occupation (forces) have occurred far from the eyes of cameras,” said Marouf.

He explained, “The bombs recently used by the occupying (forces) had never been used before, and hundreds of martyrs were buried where they died. The destruction wrought by the occupying (forces) reflects their intention to make Gaza uninhabitable.”

In his statement, Maarouf also addressed the temporary pause, stressing, “The days of pause have demonstrated the magnitude of the massacre, resulting in enormous damage to infrastructure and homes.”

“A third of the population of the Gaza Strip has not received essential supplies, and there is a clear absence of international institutions,” he said, calling on the international community to act.

“There is an urgent need for the establishment of a fairly large field hospital,” he explained.

(she)