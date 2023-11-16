loading…

The Palestinian parliament building in Gaza was destroyed by Israeli troops. Photo/X/@ofirgendelman

GAZA – Israeli troops brutally destroyed and leveled the Palestinian parliament building in Gaza on Wednesday (15/11/2023).

The Zionist regime describes these actions as part of its war against Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Arabic-speaking spokesman, Ofir Gendelman, posted a one-minute video of the demolition at the X.

Today, our ground forces blew up the headquarters of the Hamas Legislative Council in the Gaza Strip as part of destroying the Hamas regime of oppression and terrorism. pic.twitter.com/kG9jGNSG9G — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) November 15, 2023

The images showed heavily damaged buildings exploding into pillars of smoke and dust, while the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in nearby trenches laughed and cheered.

“Today, our ground forces blew up the Hamas Legislative Council headquarters in the Gaza Strip as part of the destruction of Hamas,” Gendelman wrote.

The Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) building is located on Omar al-Mukhtar Street in the center of Gaza City.

On Monday, soldiers of the IDF’s Golani Brigade posed inside with Israeli flags, “after conquering the area,” according to Israeli news outlet i24NEWS.

Troops of the IDFs Golani Brigade posing with an Israeli flag inside Gaza’s parliament building in Gaza City’s main Omar Al-Mukhtar street, after seizing the site. A clear illustration of Hamas’ loss of control over Gaza. pic.twitter.com/U80Z6tXTM7 — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) November 13, 2023

The PLC has been largely inactive since 2007, when Hamas took power in Gaza and split from the Fatah movement in the West Bank.