20Th Century Studios has revealed the first official images of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

You can now see the first trailer and official poster of kingdom of the planet of the apes. Fourth installment of the reboot of the epic franchise that will premiere on May 24, 2024 only in theaters directed.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the epic, global franchise set several generations into the future after Caesar’s reign, where apes are the dominant species living in harmony and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a tyrannical new ape leader builds his empire, a young ape embarks on a harrowing journey that will lead him to question everything he knows about the past and make decisions that will define the future for apes and humans alike.

You can watch the trailer below

The film marks the first installment in the franchise since Disney acquired the FOX conglomerate. And it marks the fourth installment since it rebooted in 2011 with The origin of the Planet of the Apes from the hand of Rupert Wyatt who was replaced in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes y The Planet War of the Apes by Matt Reeves (The Batman).

The official synopsis says that several generations of the future have passed, so the story will not follow Caesar’s son played by Andy Serkis as was supposed, although it could be a descendant of his lineage. Furthermore, from what we can see after time passes, we may see different populations of Apes at war over their territories and hunting humans, just as we saw in the classic 1968 film. Although at the moment it seems that we will not see any astronauts arrive on Earth. returning to the planet.

kingdom of the planet of the apes is directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless) and William H. Macy (Fargo).

The script is the work of Josh Friedman (The War of the Worlds), Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Sense of Water) and Patrick Aison (Predator: The Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (Mulan) are producing with Peter Chernin (The Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Le Mans ’66 ) as executive producers.