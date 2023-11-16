Take advantage of this offer and get the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury for much less than you think.

The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury has high-speed tracking with Fusion Engine

Amazon Black Friday Week is here and this means that there are thousands of products on sale. For example, the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury is at a knockdown price. This high-end gaming mouse has more than 17,000 reviews and the reviews from users are positive, hence it has 4.6 stars out of 5. Well, it can be yours for less than 30 euros.

The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury usually has a recommended price of 79.99 euros on the Logitech website, but it is available for only 29.74 euros on Amazon. We are talking about a 63% discount, which translates into 50.25 euros less. What madness! If you are looking a good and cheap gaming mouse, then you can’t miss this bargain. It will surely sell like hotcakes. So, if you’re interested in getting your hands on it, you’d better be quick.

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury

Save 50.25 euros by buying the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury on Amazon

This wired mouse is a safe bet and will not disappoint you. To start, it has an optical sensor powered by Logitech Delta Zero with Fusion Engine that supports up to 4,000 DPI (it is adjustable on the fly), while the response speed is just 1 ms (1,000 Hz). In addition, it has 8 programmable buttons, so you can adapt it to your playing style. To customize it you have to install the Logitech Gaming software. This program is only available for Windows 10/11. Now, what the mouse is, works in other operating systems.

The fact that it is not a wireless mouse has its advantages, such as the low response time. This is very important when playing Counter-Strike 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, among others, online. At the design level, the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury improves the functionality and comfort of the classic G400. On this occasion they have used ultralight materials and rubber coating. Returning to the topic of the buttons, say that they are quick to respond.

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury

As you can see, the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury is a Very complete gaming mouse, suitable for all types of games and grips. So now you know, don’t miss this opportunity and get it, you won’t regret it. It’s a safe bet. In fact, we could say that it is one of the best wired mice that you can buy right now for less than 30 euros. Take advantage of!

