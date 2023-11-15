Correction of EU estimates: Italian GDP revised, differentiated outlook for 2023 and 2024

The European Commission recently published its most recent ones autumn economic forecast, bringing significant changes to the growth and inflation outlook for Italy and the entire European Union. According to the new forecasts, the expected growth of Italian GDP in 2023 has been revised downwards, going from the previous 0.9% to the current 0.7%. However, there is a more positive outlook for the 2024with an increase in expectations from 0.8% previously to 0.9%. The Commission also forecasts growth of 1.2% in 2025 for the Italian economy. At the same time, inflation estimates see an increase to 6.1% for 2023 (compared to the 5.9% previously forecast) and to 2.7% in 2024 (down from the 2.9% previously estimated), with a projection of 2.3% for 2025.

According to EU Commission the superbonus credits, the cut in energy subsidies, the rules for cutting the tax wedge, the indexation of pensions and early retirements and the increase in interest rates and investments linked to the Pnrr are the key elements which influence Italian accounts. Specifically, “the expansion of capital accumulation, driven by home improvement tax credits in 2021-22, came to an abrupt halt in the second quarter of 2023, when the credits became significantly less generous.”

In 2024, private consumption is set to recover, along with the expected recovery in real disposable incomes thanks to nominal wages rising faster than consumer prices. With the phasing out of tax credits weighing heavily on real estate investments, gross fixed capital formation is poised to be supported by the planned rollout of PNRR-backed investments, particularly in digital and green projects. Thanks to slightly expanding global trade, net exports should contribute positively to annual GDP growth.

In 2025, it is expected that the Real GDP accelerate slightly, in the wake of a continued increase in capital spending, influenced only in part by a further decline in real estate investments. Despite the resulting increase in imports of capital goods, the expected further improvement in trade conditions should support exports. Public consumption is expected to boost private domestic demand, as public wage contracts for 2022-24 are set to increase.

It’s more delicate chapter of public accounts. In 2023, the public deficit should fall to 5.3% of GDP (from 8.0% in 2022), supported by a decline in interest spending, linked to the impact of lower inflation on index-linked bonds, and by an expected annual rate of 0.5 % growth in primary spending, lower than nominal GDP growth. The reduction of budget cost measures aimed at mitigating the impact of high energy prices (1.0% of GDP compared to 2.4% in 2022) and property tax credits (1.8% of Pil compared to 2.8% in 2022) is partially offset by higher pension spending, by indexation to inflation recorded in 2022, and by an increase in investments, also linked to the implementation of the Recovery and resilience plan. Economic growth is expected to drive growth in current taxes, which are however affected by further cuts to the labor tax wedge for low- and middle-income workers and lower VAT revenues on imported energy.

In 2024, the deficit is expected to fall to 4.4% of GDP, following the progressive elimination of energy measures and the zero impact of tax credits on housing, also due to legislative changes. At the same time, this forecast takes into account new measures with an overall increase in the impact on the deficit of around 0.7% of GDP. Further cuts to the labor tax wedge are expected to cause current revenues to grow below nominal GDP growth.

The primary expenditure includes the indexation of pensions to the high inflation of 2023, the extension and modification of specific early retirement programs, partly offset by some savings resulting from the spending review (0.1% of GDP), while the continued mobilization of funds of Recovery is intended to support investment. The cost of debt servicing is expected to rise to 4.2% of GDP due to higher interest rates for new bond issues. The headline deficit is expected to decline marginally to 4.3% of GDP in 2025. The forecast includes the extension to 2025 of cuts to the tax wedge on labour, a further increase in public wages for the 2022-24 contract period and a further increase of interest payments.

It is expected that the debt/GDP ratio will decline slightly to 139.8% of GDP in 2023, and then increase again to 140.9% by 2025 as the differential between economic growth and the interest rate becomes less favorable and the primary balance becomes marginally positive only in 2025. employment is expected to increase significantly again in 2023, but more slowly over the next two years, while average hours worked are expected to decline marginally from the post-pandemic peak in 2022. The unemployment rate is expected to continue to decline over the horizon expected, also thanks to the expected decline in the working age population and despite still increasing participation rates.

In October 2023 it is estimated that the national consumer price index for the entire community (Nic), including tobacco, will record a decrease of 0.2% month-on-month and an increase of 1.7% year-on-year, from +5.3% in the previous month (the preliminary estimate was +1.8%). Istat finds it.

The significant deceleration in the inflation rate is mainly due to the strong slowdown on a trend basis in energy prices, both unregulated (from +7.6% to -17.7%) and regulated (from -27.9% to -31 .7%) and, to a lesser extent, those of unprocessed foods (from +7.7% to +4.9%) and processed foods (from +8.9% to +7.3%). These effects are only partially offset by the acceleration in prices of housing-related services (from +3.7% to +4.0%) and transport-related services (from +3.8% to +4.0%). %).

“Underlying inflation”, net of energy and fresh food, is also slowing down (from +4.6% to +4.2%), as well as that net of energy goods alone (from +4.8%, recorded in September, to +4.2%).

The growth on an annual basis in the prices of goods stops (no trend change from +6.0%), while that of services remains stable (at +4.1%), bringing the inflationary differential between the services sector and the of goods at largely positive values ​​(+4.1 percentage points, from -1.9 in September), continues Istat. The prices of food, home and personal care goods slowed further in trend terms (from +8.1% to +6.1%) and those of high-frequency purchasing products (from +6.6% at +5.6%).

The cyclical decrease in the general index is mainly due to the prices of unregulated energy (-1.9%), cultural, recreational and personal care services (-0.9%) and transport-related services (-0.6%); these effects were only partially offset by the increase in prices of regulated energy products (+13.8%) and housing-related services (+0.4%). The acquired inflation for 2023 is equal to +5.7% for the general index and at +5.1% for the underlying component. The harmonized index of consumer prices (HIPC) increased by 0.1% on a monthly basis and by 1.8% on an annual basis (a sharp deceleration from +5.6% in September); the preliminary estimate was +1.9%. The national consumer price index for families of workers and employees (FOI), net of tobacco, recorded a decrease of 0.1% on a monthly basis and an increase of 1.7% on an annual basis.

