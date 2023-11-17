Bruno Scaroni next CEO of Zurich Italia

Change at the top for Zurich Italia: from 1 January 2024 the position of the current Country Chief Executive Officer, Giovanni Giuliani, will be taken by Bruno Scaroni. For the son of the president of Enel it is a return to the Zurich Group, where he joined in 2008 and remained there until 2013, when he joined Generali, where he currently holds the role of Group Chief Transformation Officer.



Bruno Scaroni, graduated in Management Engineering from the Polytechnic of Milan and holds an MBA in Finance and Management obtained from the Columbia Business School of New York, he began his career at Goldman Sachs International in 2000 as a Financial Analyst in the Investment Banking Division, before moving to McKinsey in 2004, where he held various positions until 2008, the year he joined Zurich Financial Services in the Global Life division. In 2010 he became Head of Sales Planning and Development of Zurich Italia.

Since 2013, Scaroni has been part of Assicurazioni Generali, initially assuming the role of Chief Distribution Officer of Generali Italia. Subsequently, in 2014, he was appointed CEO of Europ Assistance Italia. In 2017, he joined Generali’s Group Head Office as Group Strategy & Business Accelerator Director, sovrintendendo alle funzioni di Group Strategy e Business Accelerator, Group Business Development & Partnerships, as well as Generali Vitality and Group Bancassurance. Finally, in 2021, he was appointed Group Chief Transformation Officer, a position that includes the functions of Group Strategy & Business Transformation, Group Business Development & Innovation, Group Operations & Processes, Group Data & Digital and Group Security.

