Brunello Cucinelli focuses on men’s fashion. The project of the “beautiful factory” in Penne was presented

Cucinelli intends to demonstrate its desire to concretely invest in revolutionize the elegance of men’s fashion and nibble away at the general dominance of women’s collections with theinauguration of a new project in Abruzzo. This is the “beautiful factory” in Penne – as the patron Cucinelli defined it – during the presentation which took place in the council chamber of the Municipality. The plan involves the construction of a men’s clothing manufacturing factory.



The new factory – reports Adnkronos – located in artisan area of ​​Ponte di Sant’Antonio, will see the light in the spring of 2025 and will occupy a surface area of ​​4500 m2, employing between 300 and 350 “human resources” announces Cucinelli. The Umbrian industrialist, in the presence of the mayor Gilberto Petrucci, the president of the Abruzzo Region Marco Marsilio, the press and the citizens, thus made official a commitment that had been talked about for some time in Penne, a locality in Abruzzo whose notoriety as a district of excellence in artisan tailoring for men is recognized throughout the world.

The project, consistently with the ideals that have always inspired the Solomeo company, has the ambition of enhance the territory by virtue of a long-term business vision both in terms of employment and the environment. While waiting for the completion of the new factory, last November 13th is the activity of Brunello Cucinelli Spa began in a rented 2000 m2 factory with the full-time employment of 75 workers; the goal is to reach 100 by the end of 2024.

According to Brunello Cucinelli “Penne represents a special place, where the tradition of the most refined Italian art and craftsmanship is best expressed in the creation and tailoring of men’s clothing; this is why I like to imagine that I can contribute significantly to the generation of a bright future for this lovable tradition. In this case the Abruzzo manufacturing expertise in men’s tailoring and Umbrian tailoring, known for high quality knitwearwith their glorious history, each in its own formidable style identity, are the engine that allows us to operate immediately in the highest quality”.

The entrepreneur finally concluded: “I would like the new enterprise to always be able to give economic and moral dignity to noble manual industriousness, and I would like the work to always be carried out in tidy, welcoming environments, full of light and surrounded by nature. For all this we have thought of a new ‘beautiful factory’ and we will try to create all the best conditions so that our specialized workers and those we will train can renew the most fascinating Italian sartorial creativity, so greatly admired throughout the world”.

