Brunello Cucinelli, his docufilm is entrusted to Oscar winner Giuseppe Tornatore

The docufilm on the life of the well-known Italian stylist and entrepreneur Brunello Cucinelli is taking shape. The direction has been entrusted in the expert hands of Giuseppe Tornatore – Oscar winner in 1990 for ‘Cinema Paradiso’ – who has already started filming in the towns of Magione, Solomeo and Castel Rigone in Umbria, where the Brunello Cucinelli maison was born and developed in 1978, appreciated for its production of fine cashmere knitwear.



Today it is among the most important international companies active in the sector luxury, having developed total look women’s and men’s collections, and being able to count on a network of owned boutiques on all continents. There Brunello Cucinelli SpA has been listed on the Milan Stock Exchange in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap index since 2012. In the documentary film Cucinelli will be told about his extraordinary adventure as an enlightened entrepreneur, king of cashmere and patron of beauty, art and philosophy.

“I have known Giuseppe for many years and I asked him to make a documentary on our company – Cucinelli told La Nazione -. He accepted with great love. It will be a work on the history of the company, on our brand: a small testimony that must remain – he concluded – for those who come after us”.

“The first takes were taken – we read in the newspaper – in Castel Rigone, the town where Cucinelli was born and where the crew directed by the director shot some scenes related to the entrepreneur’s childhood, externally in front of the church and internally arranged for the occasion”.

As Pambianco reports, that of film productions starring well-known designers from the fashion scene seems to be a clearly growing trend. In recent months, films have been announced and presented on John Galliano, previewed at the Rome Film Festival, Karl Lagerfeld, which will see Jered Leto as the protagonist for the occasion, and Alexander McQueen, which will be directed by Oliver Hermanus. While next January a series on the famous couturier Cristòbal Balenciaga will debut on Disney+.

