Two years ago, Bruce Willis received a devastating diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia, a disease that gradually damages the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, causing changes in thinking and behavior.

The evolution of this condition has been so drastic that they even claim that he no longer recognizes his ex-wife, actress Demi Moore, mother of his three daughters. It was a source close to the family, who contacted Closer Weekly, who revealed that the famous man’s memory has undergone significant changes.

“Demi has realized that he doesn’t recognize her. She had no idea that he had gotten so bad,” the portal noted. However, Willis might still recognize his daughters and his current wife, model Emma Heming.

Furthermore, it was reported that in terms of his behavior, the actor can be aggressive at times and shows physical slowing down. So far, neither Moore nor Heming have confirmed or denied the news.

Bruce Willis announced his retirement from the film world in March of last year, when specialists diagnosed him with aphasia, which later developed into frontotemporal dementia. Although there is no cure for this disease, his family expressed relief at having a clear diagnosis, since the actor had been fighting the neurological disorder for several years.

FTD (frontotemporal dementia) is a devastating disease that affects many people under the age of 60 and is the most common form of dementia in this age group. In a statement issued on February 16, his loved ones spoke about the illness and its impact.

Why did Bruce Willis and Demi Moore break up?

Despite their separation, they have maintained a friendly relationship for the sake of their three daughters. However, when they made their breakup official, there were numerous stories circulating about the couple’s decision.

In the summer of 1998, Willis’ publicist announced that Bruce and Demi had decided to separate after 11 years of marriage, but the divorce did not occur until two years later, in October 2000. At the time, much speculation arose about the reason for separation. One of the strongest theories suggested that Bruce Willis had been unfaithful with one of his co-stars in the movie “Armageddon,” which was released the same year the couple decided to end their marriage.

According to rumors, the actor had fallen in love with Liv Tyler, who played his daughter in the film, although these claims were never confirmed by Bruce or Demi. The official reason cited in her divorce was “irreconcilable differences.” However, in the actress’s memoirs, he described her ex-partner as a controlling man who limited her decisions related to her career. He preferred that she stay at home raising their three daughters, which over time became a problem for Demi, who wanted to continue building her career in acting, since she was about to become one of the highest-paid actresses. from Hollywood.

