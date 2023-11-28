The illness suffered by Bruce Willis becomes worse as the months go by. The Hollywood star’s family explains how he is doing now.

Bruce Willis’ health status has been updated. The acclaimed actor’s family has been sharing updates about his health on social media following his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. Despite requesting privacy, his children have provided regular information. In fact, they highlight the good moments they share with him.

Bruce Willis, the famous actor leading the Die Hard saga, retired in 2022 after announcing his diagnosis of aphasia, a neurological disease that affects communication and memory. And that evolves towards dementia over time. Although rumors persisted about his possible return to acting, particularly playing John McClane, most of his recent film appearances have involved brief roles. All this due to his memory and communication problems. Problems derived, obviously, from aphasia.

The actor’s fight against frontotemporal dementia

His daughter Tallulah shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that although her father is the same, value love and time spent together, highlighting how special their bond is. Despite Bruce Willis’ historic resistance to media exposure, his situation has generated interest because of the touching way in which he, his ex-wife Demi Moore and their current partners maintain a close relationship.

This opening about his struggle with frontotemporal dementia has sought to raise awareness about the disease. Bruce Willis noted that as a family, they want to raise awareness about FTD. And, if their experience can help others, they consider it something valuable and special to them, turning their situation into something meaningful to benefit others.

Fuente: The Drew Barrymore Show