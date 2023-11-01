Shannon Lee, daughter of the legendary Bruce Lee, does not like at all the representation that her father had in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood.

Shannon Lee, executive producer of the Warrior series and a tireless defender of the legacy of her father, Bruce Lee, has been fighting a constant battle to preserve the memory and respect for the iconic actor, martial artist and philosopher. Despite well-intentioned praise from figures such as director Quentin Tarantino, who has expressed his admiration for Bruce Lee, there has been persistent disagreement regarding the legendary actor’s portrayal in the film Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (2019) .

In the film, the character Bruce Lee, played by Mike Moh, engages in a mock street fight with an overconfident and arrogant attitude. Although this representation is purely fictional and situated in an alternative context, Shannon Lee believes that it distorts the perception between fiction and reality, which could affect the image of his father.

This is how the daughter of the legendary martial arts actor explains it.

“It’s interesting. I don’t really know the director’s motivations. I have never met Quentin Tarantino. I don’t know what his problems are with my father. Clearly, he thinks my dad is great because he’s borrowed quite a bit from him. But at the same time, I think I’ve been told a lot of stories of people who encountered my father and had a negative reaction. They found him too confident or arrogant. I have to say, in my experience, the stories come mostly from white men. I think Quentin may have been told a lot of those stories and he believes them. I think a lot of people saw my dad as conceited, you know? Tarantino claims that his portrayal is based on research he found before filming and he calls Bruce Lee “kind of an arrogant guy.”

Once upon a time in… Hollywood

Shannon Lee has become a tireless protector of her father’s memory and remains committed to undoing any damage to his legacy. In fact, the Warrior series is based on the writings of Bruce Lee and developed by Jonathan Tropper. The story sheds light on the Tong Wars of 19th century San Francisco and represents an extension of the legendary martial artist’s valuable legacy.

Additionally, Shannon is releasing her upcoming book, In My Own Process, a collection featuring Bruce Lee’s letters, poetry, and family photographs, with contributions from notables including Oscar-winning director Ang Lee. The book is scheduled for release in April 2024. All three seasons of Warrior are available on HBO Max.

