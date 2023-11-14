Six Nerazzurri and four Bianconeri (plus Locatelli knocked out) in Spalletti’s list. It’s a championship national team

Dearest enemies of the Scudetto, Juventus fans and Inter fans united, here we can make Italy together or there will be serious trouble. But here, it is impossible to deny it, the long run towards a “derby” from the good old days, the kind that once decided the championship, also begins. There will be no caresses and hugs on Sunday 26 November at the Allianz: the latest clashes, on and off the pitch, suggest yet another thrilling atmosphere. But the barriers of rivalry will only rise after North Macedonia and Ukraine. Today a holy alliance is being formed in the name of a common dream, the European. Inter-Juve, and the desire to outdo themselves, even in training, to win a shirt, can only be a boost for the blue.

In these days Juve-Inter is “played” on the fields of the brotherhood, among the hills of Florence, in Coverciano. In the technical center which promptly cancels out all the other colours, dressing Inter players, Juventus players, Neapolitan players, AC Milan fans in blue… oh God, there were some AC Milan fans, given that Calabria, the only one selected, remained in the first half of Lecce, but this is another story. The reality is that Luciano Spalletti’s national team is the daughter of the championship, so Inter and Juve are in command, the only credible nominations for the title today.

From the summonses it almost seems like we have returned to the heroic era of the blocks. Not Juve-Torino in the 70s, the apotheosis of an apparently explosive merger, in reality the detonator of one of the most beautiful national teams of all time, that of Argentina. The new synthesis involves the two clubs who are focusing on Italianness and that sense of belonging not always found in foreigners. Ten black and white players are here with Spalletti, can they be enough? Six from Inter, four from Juventus. They would have been a team, if Locatelli hadn’t been forced to pack his bags yesterday morning due to a physical problem, leaving Jorginho and Cristante as the only central defenders.

Simone Inzaghi lends half defense to Italy, literally, with Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni and Dimarco, plus two important pieces of the midfield mosaic, Barella and Frattesi. Max Allegri offers Spalletti two defenders, Gatti and the deb Cambiaso, and two strikers, Kean and Chiesa, he is the only theoretical starter in the group. But the European qualifiers, and the two matches in seventy-two hours, often force the coaches into an exasperated turnover. There will be room for almost everyone. In October, the coach had changed eight men from Malta to England. It’s easy for it to happen again, to find themselves at their best in the second, decisive match, against Ukraine who will show up in Leverkusen with their legs not weighed down by previous commitments. The group wasn’t already the best, the calendar added a lot of load, but it was in moments like this that we saw Italy at its best. Not when the optimism of the day before, see Palermo, has clouded the ideas and weakened the legs.

The future could be even more generous for the Bianconeri: Rugani is on the rise, Miretti is on the move, Fagioli had everything to get on the list before, and in January, according to the radio market, a certain Berardi could be added. Because Juventus-Inter is also the history of the national team. In first place among the clubs that have loaned players to the Azzurri is Juve with 151 representatives, from Abbiati to Zoff, followed by Inter with 119, from Acerbi to Zenga.

Inter and Juve are quite complementary in Spalletti’s squad. At most, a couple of individual challenges: Cambiaso following Dimarco, the indisputable starter on the left, but for him breathing the blue air is already an achievement; Gatti will try to annoy Acerbi, in the front row with his experience, but for whom it is inadvisable to play 180 minutes due to his age.

Rather, family derbies are interesting. Barella-Frattesi could end in a draw if Spalletti plays them again as a pair, right and left midfielders, against Ukraine as in the first leg (enhanced by the two goals from the former Sassuolo player). Kean is a center forward with a role and a winger by necessity: Chiesa is expected in this position, having been absent so far due to injury in the Spalletti cycle. But Moise, adaptable in the role of pressing winger like Mandzukic was, could be a conservative solution during the match. Inter defensively and Juve offensively, a bit against the trend compared to the championship figures. Guys, all for one up to Leverkusen. And then…

