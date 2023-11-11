Akif seems to have any excuse to get close to Nebahat and, of course, behind Suzan’s back. The ex-couple takes advantage of any opportunity to spend more time together and the fooling around between them is increasingly evident.

Ayla will tell Şevval that she knows that Nebahat and Akif see each other often in secret and Ahmet’s wife will catch the couple…red-handed! She will also record everything so she can prove it! Will Suzan find out?

In addition, Asiye will still be angry with Ömer after the argument at school and Sarp and Süsen will continue pretending that they are dating to everyone’s surprise. Find out how this story continues, on Monday and Tuesday, on Antena 3!

