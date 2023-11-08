Developed by Steel Balalaika Studio and published by Slitherine GamesBroken Arrow, in arrival on PClaunches its Open Beta period to introduce war tactics to newcomers and fans of video games inspired by Modern Warfare.

Broken Arrow is a large-scale real-time modern warfare tactics game. It will offer, according to the team’s statements, an army construction system and in-depth unit customization tools, which will broaden the entire vision of the work. Paratroopers and helicopters can be used to quickly capture key positionsreinforce them with heavy tanks and break up enemy counterattacks with artillery and tactical missile strikes, infiltrating special forces behind enemy lines to disrupt communications and provide laser designation to aircraft.

Previous article

Lake: Season’s Greetings arriva a breve