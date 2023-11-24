Marc Marquez’s farewell confirmed, Honda continues its restructuring process, where the departure of technical director Shinichi Kokubu stands out, replaced by Shin Sato. This operation was carried out during the Japanese Grand Prix, which was then followed by another series of movements within the organisation.

According to what was reported by Speedweek, the next person who could leave the position is Alberto Puig, who could potentially be replaced by Davide Brivio. The Italian was instrumental in Valentino Rossi’s arrival at Yamaha in 2004 and played a key role in the Suzuki project with which Joan Mir won the world championship in 2020. At the end of 2021, Brivio left the House of the big S to join the Alpine organizational chart in the Renault group team competing in the Formula 1 World Championship. There he remained as race director for a year, before being reassigned as director of programs outside Formula 1 and as the person responsible for young drivers.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Davide Brivio, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki

Over the past few months, his name has gained ground as a possible candidate to take over Honda if the Japanese brand’s top brass considers him. In this sense, it is worth highlighting that Brivio himself denied this same Friday that the operation is underway. Curiously, on the same site that he anticipated the topic.

“I will stay in Alpine in 2024. It is not certain that my contract expires at the end of 2023. I cannot speak about the exact duration, but the contract is in force next year,” said Brivio directly from Abu Dhabi, where this end the last round of the Formula 1 world championship takes place this week.

Puig also has a current contract with Honda until the end of 2024, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the Japanese decided to end the deal early. The former Spanish rider was announced as team manager in 2018, after Honda replaced him from Livio Suppo.

