Verstappen makes EVEN more mincemeat of the competitors.

It was old-fashioned enjoyment again yesterday during the Abu Dhabi GP 2023. A race that almost seems exciting for 20 to 30 seconds. Then doze off for a while and then wake up for the Wilhelmus and Land der Berge, Land Am Strome. It’s just a typical Sunday, as we have experienced 18 times this season.

It’s not just THAT Verstappen won last race, but the way in which. This is what F1 analyst Mark Hughes says, who has carefully analyzed the race. According to Hughes, the difference could be much bigger than it was, he told The Race.

Opening phase

This is due to the opening phase of the race. Such a start is the moment to gain some positions and in the opening round not everyone is ‘in the rhythm’ yet, so you can make a most unexpected move and gain some positions.

Look, it was actually exciting here!!!

According to Hughes, this was the moment where Verstappen excelled. Because as you could see, the Dutchman was not running fast at all at that moment. Verstappen and Giampiero Lambiase (plus the rest of the team of course) thus had the choice to stick to the one-stop strategy.

Because the majority had already gone through their tires and stopped for a new one, Verstappen can easily join in without falling back too far. Leclerc probably didn’t last much longer, because he changed his tires on lap 16.

Verstappen was able to make even more mincemeat of the rest

Hughes therefore states that everyone had pushed their tires far too hard. If everyone had stuck to the original strategy, the difference between Verstappen and the competition would have been much greater.

The only driver who could carry out the original plan was Yuki Tsunoda. He stayed outside as long as he could. In this way the Japanese was able to lead for several laps. In this way he could give Franz Tost a piece of his mind, his team boss is leaving the team from Faenza. And yes, we know, normally we use his nickname French Toast, but we can’t always think about food.

