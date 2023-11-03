One week after its publication, Britney Spears’ memoir, “The Woman in Me,” has sold 1.1 million copies in the United States alone. Sales figures include pre-orders, print sales, e-books and audiobooks.

“The Woman in Me”, published on October 24, has been praised by critics as a compelling account of her rise to global fame and her current struggles, including the end of the legal conservatorship that for years gave Spears’ father control over much of her life and the revelation that She had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake more than 20 years ago.

Given this, the singer decided to speak out through a statement published by Gallery Booksa division of Simon & Schuster, last Wednesday, November 1.

“I put my heart and soul into my memoir and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support,” Spears said.

The day it aired, Spears posted on Instagram that her book had become “the best-selling celebrity autobiography in history.” In reality, it is far from being the best-selling autobiography of 2023 alone.

Spears’ memoirs helped give a strong boost to streams and sales of their music catalog, according to Luminate, a music and entertainment analytics company. On one day last week, Monday through Tuesday, Spears’ catalog increased 18.2% in on-demand streaming and 36.8% in album sales. The numbers continued to rise over the next few days. According to Luminate, her views in the United States increased 24% compared to the previous week: from 16 million to 19.8 million; Her album sales increased by 61.4% and digital sales increased by 49%.

Those numbers seem to reflect the effect of another pop star’s memoir: When Mariah Carey released “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” in September 2020, it also saw a similar increase (28.6%) during the week of release.

However, So far this year, Spears’ music views via streaming total 657 million, compared to 703 million in 2021when she experienced immense growth due to the support of the #FreeBritney movement with which fans asked for her conservatorship to end.

The audio edition of “The Woman in Me,” read by Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams, appears to be a key factor in the book’s initial popularity. Williams’ reading has been widely praised and, according to Gallery, is the fastest-selling audio release in the company’s history. The publisher did not immediately announce a specific audio sales figure.

According to Circana, which tracks about 85% of the print market, “The Woman in Me” sold just under 418,000 copies, well below Circana’s first-week numbers for former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” and “Becoming ” by former first lady Michelle Obama. among other memories.

No nonfiction publication comes close to the scale of JK Rowling’s final book in the Harry Potter series, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” which came out in 2007 and sold more than 8 million copies in its first 24 hours.

YC

