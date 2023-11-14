Police in South Yorkshire, UK, said on Tuesday they had arrested a person charged with manslaughter in the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson. On October 28, Johnson suffered a deep cut to his neck during a collision in the match between Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers. It immediately appeared that the clash with Matt Petgrave, in front of 8,000 spectators and very bloody, had had serious consequences: attempts to give Johnson first aid on the pitch had been unsuccessful and the player was declared dead shortly after in hospital. Tests confirmed that the cause of death was a cut to the neck caused by the blade of his opponent’s skate.

Johnson was 29 years old and American, from Minnesota: in the past he had also briefly played in the North American professional hockey league, the NHL, with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Then he played in Sweden, Germany, in the US minor leagues and from August in the Nottingham Panthers. The police have not officially disclosed the identity of the man arrested for manslaughter, who remains “in custody”.