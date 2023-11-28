loading…

GAZA – A report by The Sunday Times revealed that the Israeli occupation is now being cleverly exploited by Hamas in the prisoner issue. The Israeli army almost lost and had no control in the Gaza war.

The announcement of a temporary ceasefire, along with the exchange of captives and captives, while a relief for all parties after 50 days of Israel’s ruthless aggression, Israel’s handling of the captive situation shows that the entity is at risk of losing the war.

Shortly after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, Israel activated Article 40 of its Constitution, officially entering a state of war and facilitating the mobilization of its reserve forces. Based on released data, Israel’s armed strength, numbering 550,000 people, far exceeds al-Qassam’s estimate of 25,000 people.

However, despite having an undeniable military advantage, Israel has lost control of the events, the report said, adding that captives held by the Resistance Group gave Hamas the upper hand, which the newspaper said.

With increasing pressure, both from internal parties and foreign powers, other than the United States, the Resistance in Gaza knew that the Israeli war cabinet would be forced to enter into this ceasefire and exchange agreement and, as such, made its best efforts to do so. improve its negotiating position for maximum political advantage.

The United States’ skepticism of Israel’s aggressive war as a strategy to repatriate captives was evident in an October 18 meeting between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The release of two Americans held by al-Qassam led to US support for Qatar’s ceasefire and negotiation proposals, signaling a departure from the military solution suggested by “Tel Aviv”.

According to the report, Brett McGurk, the US envoy to the Middle East, formed a special team in Washington that coordinated closely with the Qatari Prime Minister’s office to formulate and actively promote the complex package starting on Friday morning. However, the Israeli government was not the key player behind reaching this agreement.

Facing domestic pressure over the prisoner situation, Netanyahu attempted to regain control by proposing extending the ceasefire with the conditional release of 50 more prisoners.

If the nine-day ceasefire results in the release of about 100 of the roughly 230 prisoners held by the Resistance, it could ease some of the anger many Israelis appear to harbor toward Netanyahu, whose security policies date back 14 years. the current year appears to be in disarray, the report said.

However, the extension of the ceasefire puts additional pressure on the Israeli war cabinet to maintain the momentum of the prisoner negotiations, and the presence of more than 20 American citizens held by the Resistance in Gaza further complicates the situation, potentially affecting Washington and Israel’s further involvement. impact on the Israeli occupation army’s strategic planning.

“In fact, it may be very difficult for Israel to proceed to the next stage of military operations,” said The Sunday Times.

