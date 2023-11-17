loading…

British Special Forces have killed Afghan prisoners extrajudicially. However, evidence of this crime was allegedly hidden by a senior British general. Photo/John Doe/Elite UK Forces

LONDON – One of Britain’s most senior military generals is suspected of hiding evidence special force Special Air Service (SAS) executes handcuffed prisoners in Afghanistan.

Quoting a BBC report, Friday (17/11/2023), the general allegedly chose not to reveal this to the military police.

The officer in question is General Gwyn Jenkins. He is now the second most senior officer in the British Armed Forces.

The BBC, citing an investigation by the Panorama program, reported that there were detailed written reports of conversations between soldiers describing extrajudicial killings of Afghans in 2011.

In March of that year, Jenkins allegedly received information from an officer with Britain’s Special Boat Services that his colleagues were unlawfully killing unarmed civilians in nighttime raids, the report said.

The report added that SAS soldiers routinely killed “combat age males”, defined as males aged 15 and over, regardless of whether they posed a threat or not.

“In one case, it was stated that a pillow was placed over the head of a person who was killed with a gun,” the document states.

Instead of turning over the evidence to the military police, as required by law, Jenkins instead stored the documents in a secret folder and locked them in a safe, after briefing his superior, General Jonathan Page, on their contents.

The BBC also noted that SAS soldiers allegedly placed weapons near the bodies of unarmed Afghans in an attempt to justify the killings.