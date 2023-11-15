The substance, which causes a feeling of euphoria, relaxation and separation from reality, has spread, especially among young people.

The government says it causes disturbing behaviors in society and poses a health risk.

Police Minister Chris Philp said in a statement: “The use of this substance in public places has long caused anti-social behavior that constitutes a blight on communities, which we will not accept.”

Under this new ban, those who misuse laughing gas continue to face fines or imprisonment for up to two years, with the maximum prison sentence doubled to 14 years for trafficking in the substance.

An exception to this prohibition is its use for legitimate purposes, including health care, dentistry, and other industries.

The government said it was not necessary to obtain licenses to use it then, but users would have to prove “lawful possession” and that it was not for abuse.