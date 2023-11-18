Suara.com – Dead of Paradise or abbreviated as DOP, the new hip-hop reggae boy band released a work entitled “Canggu Life”. This song immediately sparked controversy because it revealed the glittering side of Canggu, Bali.

As is known, Canggu is known as one of the famous tourist locations in Bali. Apart from offering beautiful nature, Canggu also has a complete nightlife venue, which is full of party atmosphere and beautiful women.

D,O,P consists of three people: NoizeKilla, Magenta, Dellu Uyee who are known as artists and content creators. Meanwhile “Canggu Life” is the first song from DOP

The song and video clip “Canggu Life” have been released on November 15 2023. The video for this song immediately caused controversy, because it featured quite bold visuals.

In the video clip, a number of Caucasian women can be seen wearing only two-piece bikinis, swaying and contorting their bodies to the rhythm of the music. This concept is actually commonly used by groups or rappers from America.

Dead of Paradise or DOP (personal documentation)

The video clip “Canggu Life” also received mixed reactions, with most of them criticizing the video. This even made the DOP state an official apology.

“We are truly sorry if our ‘Canggu Life’ music video has offended anyone. Our intention was to create a fun and light visual representation of the spirit of the song, but we understand that it may not be to everyone’s taste. We appreciate this feedback and will ensure that our future content is more in line with our fans’ expectations,” read an official statement from DOP

As the first reggae hip-hop boy band in Indonesia, DOP wants to provide a fresh treat for the Indonesian music scene. Apart from singing using a harmonizing method between the personnel, DOP also combines hip-hop reggae music with various types of traditional music in Indonesia. They are committed to providing music that promotes joy, unity and positive spirit.