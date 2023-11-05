loading…

British citizens take to the streets to carry out pro-Palestinian actions. Photo/Independent

LONDON – Two women English alleged to have committed a violation terrorism for carrying posters showing militants Hamas paragliding at a pro-Palestinian demonstration. That’s the announcement the Crown Prosecution Service made on Friday.

“Heba Alhayey, 29, and Pauline Ankunda, 26, were charged with the single count of carrying or displaying an article, namely an image showing a paraglider, to create a reasonable suspicion that they were supporters of a banned organization, namely Hamas,” prosecutors said, describing the actions This is a violation of the UK Terrorism Act 2000.

Reporting from RT, Sunday (5/11/2023), the two women could face up to six months in prison for bringing the posters to the protest, which took place in central London last month.

Hamas militants used paragliders to enter Israel as part of a larger surprise attack on October 7 that allegedly managed to evade the country’s sophisticated border controls.

The element of surprise allegedly allowed the fighters – said to be members of Hamas’ elite unit, Nukbha – to kill around 1,400 Israelis and kidnap more than 200 others, taking the captives back to Gaza, where most of them are thought to still live.

Israel quickly responded by declaring war on Hamas and hitting the Gaza Strip with the heaviest bombardment in the frequently bombed enclave’s history, leveling entire neighborhoods. According to reports from the Gaza Ministry of Health, Israeli attacks have killed more than 9,488 Palestinians as of Saturday.

London’s Metropolitan Police arrested 15 people during a protest attended by Alhayey and Ankunda in protest of Israel’s bombing of Gaza.

Although police had warned demonstrators earlier that anyone with flags supporting Hamas or other banned terrorist organizations would be arrested, they later told the BBC that violators were arrested for less ideological offenses such as setting off fireworks in public and attacking workers. emergency.