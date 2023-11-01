Bridgestone presents the Battlax Hypersport S23, a new radial sports tire. S23 is therefore the latest addition to the Battlax range, the premium motorcycle tires from the Japanese company which will celebrate their 40th anniversary in 2023.

Battlax S23 is a new generation sports tyre, designed to offer “higher levels of dry grip performance when driving on the track or when negotiating the sharp bends of mountain roads”. To do this S23 employs a new compound in the lateral portion of the tread, designed to improve contact with the asphalt when leaning and to maximize lateral grip when cornering. We then find a updated tread designwhich incorporates Pulse Groove technology (combines pulse-shaped grooves with small central baffles), designed for improve performance even in difficult road conditions and rain.

The new Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 will be available from January 2024, in six sizes (one front and five rear):

Front

Rear

160/60ZR17M/C (69W) TL180/55ZR17M/C (73W) TL190/50ZR17M/C (73W) TL190/55ZR17M/C (75W) TL200/55ZR17M/C (78W) TL