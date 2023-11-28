Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 grows by one unit, but performance also grows, on dry and wet surfaces, on the track and on the road. At least that’s what they say, but soon we’ll really find out by putting it to the test on the track

November 28, 2023

Bridgestone BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 he is the last born of the BATTLAX family, who celebrates his own this year 40th anniversary

Compared to its predecessor BATTLAX HYPERSPORTS22 there are several improvements in terms of performance, the BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 is

a sports tyre completely newnew generation, designed to meet the needs of sports driving on asphalt, on the road and on the track.

The BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 is characterized by a new compound on the shoulder of the tread to improve grip with the asphalt when leaning, whether it is dry or wet asphalt.

Precisely in this last condition the updated design, which incorporates technology Pulse Groovehelps improve performance even in difficult road conditions, grip on the road surface, superior handling and, ultimately, greater confidence in the vehicle.

I am 6 sizes available: one front size, five rear sizes.

Anteriore: 120/70ZR17M/C (58W) TL

Rear:

-160/60ZR17M/C (69W) TL

-180/55ZR17M/C (73W) TL

-190/50ZR17M/C (73W) TL

-190/55ZR17M/C (75W) TL

-200/55ZR17M/C (78W) TL

Available from January 2024this tire will soon be the protagonist of the press presentation in South Africa, on the circuit Kyalami. We we won’t miss you, so if you want to know more… stay tuned!

Bridgestone S23