Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a BRICS family photo at the 2023 BRICS Summit in Sandton

MOSCOW – BRICS is a world economic group consisting of a number of countries. Initially, they only had members such as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Some time ago, a number of other countries emerged that would join BRICS. These include Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Ethiopia.

In its development, BRICS began to be considered an economic rival to Western countries. This status also makes them receive more attention regarding the stance taken on problems or conflicts occurring in the world, for example, such as Israel-Palestine.

Regarding the conflict between Israel and Palestine, which party does BRICS support more?

BRICS Support Israel or Palestine?

Even though they don’t have a direct relationship, BRICS’ attitude towards the Palestinian-Israeli conflict also makes people curious. They want to know where BRICS support is headed.

So far, BRICS has had a history of supporting Palestine. However, his attitude of support is more inclined towards peace through negotiations. Several times, they have brought the issue of Palestinian statehood to the international stage

Quoting Al Jazeera, Tuesday (11/14/2023), the BRICS Johannesburg Summit some time ago also brought up a decision regarding the Palestine-Israel issue.

On the agenda, a declaration appeared calling for direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

These negotiations will be based on international law and the Arab Peace Initiative which will lead to a Two-State Solution. In the future, it is hoped that this step will lead to the formation of a Palestinian state that is sovereign, independent and safe.

Apart from this declaration, BRICS members also have their own attitudes. For example, South Africa continues to emphasize support for the liberation of Palestine, to the strategic partnership that China is running with Palestine.