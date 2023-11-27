Suara.com – Borneo FC is increasingly firmly at the top of the 2023/2024 BRI Liga 1 standings following a 1-0 home win over Persis Solo in the 20th week match at the Segiri Stadium, Samarinda, Monday (17/11/2023) evening.

Borneo FC’s sole and winning goal was scored by Felipe Cadenazzi in the 59th minute, using a pass from Stefano Lilipaly.

With these results, Borneo FC is increasingly firmly at the top of the League 1 standings with 44 points from 20 matches. The team coached by coach Pieter Huistra is now six points ahead of its closest competitor, Persib Bandung in second place.

Persib themselves are increasingly solidifying their position in the top four of the standings, after winning 5-1 at home to Dewa United in the 20th week of the match which was held on Sunday (26/11).

Currently, Persib has collected 38 points from 20 matches and sits in second place.

With the new regulations in League 1, where the top four teams in the final standings will move on to the championship round to determine who has the right to emerge as champions, Persib is relatively safe on the path to winning if they are able to continue to maintain their consistency until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Persija Jakarta was held back 2-2 at Bhayangkara FC headquarters in the 20th week match which was held at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, tonight.

This draw itself did not significantly affect the position of the two teams in the 2023/2024 Liga 1 standings table.

Bhayangkara FC is still at the bottom of the standings, in 18th place, with 10 points from 20 matches, 12 points away from the safe zone.

Meanwhile, Persija is still stuck in ninth place on the standings with a collection of 27 points from 20 matches, seven points adrift of the top four zone, as the top four teams this season will continue to the championship round to determine who has the right to emerge as League 1 champions.

League 1 standings:

