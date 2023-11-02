Suara.com – Bhayangkara Presisi Indonesia FC coach, Mario Gomez, admitted that PSIS Semarang is a good team. Even so, the target of getting perfect points in the first match of the second round is the main goal.

The Guardian is scheduled to host Laskar Mahesa Jenar, nicknamed PSIS, at the Patriot Stadium, Bekasi, Thursday (2/10/2023). Where this match is the first match in the second round of the League 1 competition for the 2023/24 season.

PSIS itself is in good performance. Of the five matches played, Septian David Maulana et al successfully achieved four wins and one defeat. And currently sits in fifth place in the standings.

“PSIS is very good when attacking and is able to get very good results. I see that PSIS Semarang is a team that everyone must watch out for. “However, for us the most important thing is our own team,” said Gomez as quoted on the official website of the New Indonesian League

Interestingly, this match was Gomez’s first match for the Guardian. Previously he replaced Emral Abus who did not have a positive impact on the team.

The Argentinian coach himself sees that his squad is not performing too badly, at least in the last two matches. Namely when they drew 1-1 against PS Barito Putera and lost 1-2 to Persis Solo.

“We actually played very well against Barito, but we failed to win the match. “Likewise when playing the last match (against Persis),” said Gomez.

“We hope that in the next match we can win. “That is important to increase self-confidence and also results,” continued the 66-year-old coach.