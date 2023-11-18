Suara.com – Persebaya Surabaya continues to reshuffle its team in the second round of the Indonesian League 1 season 2023/2024. One significant step was to bring in a new player, Paulo Henrique Santos de Azevedo, as a replacement for Paulo Victor.

Via Persebaya’s official Instagram account, the club officially announced the arrival of Paulo Henrique. This player previously defended Persiraja and most recently played in Liga 1 El Salvador which has a FIFA rating of 77. Paulo Henrique is expected to be a productive striker for Bajol Ijo.

“Having previously defended Persiraja and last appeared in Liga 1 El Salvador, which has a FIFA ranking of 77, Henrique is ready to become Bajol ljo’s new goal-hungry bomber. Note: This is not the last, bro. Wait for the next official release,” wrote Persebaya on its official Instagram.

Apart from bringing in new players, Persebaya also transferred several players. Ferdinand Sinaga, known as an experienced striker, was loaned to Persiraja.

Ferdinand Sinaga’s departure was announced via the club’s official Instagram account with hopes of continued success for the player nicknamed “The Dragon”.

Persebaya player Ferdinand Sinaga (Instagram/perseabayaofficial)

“Ferdinand Sinaga loaned to Persiraja Persebaya striker, Ferdinand officially loaned to Persiraja will be the next destination for the player nicknamed “The Dragon”. Continue success, Bang Naga. Once green, always green,” wrote the @officialpersebaya account.

Not only Ferdinand Sinaga, other players such as Denny Agus were loaned to Deltras Sidoarjo, Risky Dwiyan to Persiba, and Brylian Aldama to PSCS Cilacap. This is part of Persebaya’s squad overhaul strategy.

“Denny Agus has been loaned to Deltras Sidoarjo. Denny will defend the club from Sidoarjo until the end of the season. Always success Mbah,” wrote the account of the proud club Arek-Arek Suroboyo.

On the other hand, several players were also released, including Alwi Slamat, George Brown, Nuri Fasya, Salman Al Farisi, and Yohanes Kandaimu. Persebaya would like to thank the contributions of the players who have joined the club.

“Thank you Alwi Slamat. Alwi Slamat’s journey with Persebaya had to end in the middle of the 2023/2024 season. Alwi joined Persebaya since the 2019 season. Alwi also served as team captain last season. Thank you Capt, success always wherever you are Forever Green,” wrote the account Persebaya.

“Thank you Kaka Anis. Persebaya’s association with Yohanes Kandaimu had to end in the middle of the season. Kaka Anis appeared six times during the first round with Bajol ljo. Thank you and success always,” wrote the @officialpersebaya account.

Apart from player movements, Persebaya also announced the arrival of several new players to face the second round of League 1.

Yan Victor, Michael Tata, Roy Ivansyah, Chandra Waskito and Alfan Suaib are additional members of the squad. The club hopes that these new players can make a positive contribution to the remainder of the season.

“Welcome Michael Tata, Roy Ivansyah, Chandra Waskito, and Alfan Suaib. They are new members of the Persebaya squad for the second round of League 1 2023/2024. Give your best, let’s fight together, take Persebaya to fly high,” wrote the Persebaya Instagram account.

Persebaya Surabaya is currently in 13th position in the League 1 standings, collecting 22 points from 19 matches.

They will face PSIS Semarang in the next match which is planned to be held at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, on November 23. This step is expected to help Persebaya secure its position and pursue better results in the remainder of the season, according to Antara.